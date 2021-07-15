When Zach Parise saw Bill Guerin’s name pop up on his iPhone on Tuesday morning, his mind immediately went to next week’s NHL expansion draft. With the Seattle Kraken set to pick their initial roster on July 21, and with each team’s protection lists due this week, Parise thought the Wild general manager was calling to ask him to waive his no-movement clause.

The 36-year-old veteran forward quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

“He told me (owner Craig Leipold) was in the room with him and I was like, ‘Alright, this is not what the call is about,’ ” Parise recalled in a phone interview with the Pioneer Press on Thursday morning, roughly 48 hours after learning the Wild were buying out of the final four years of his contract. “It was a quick conversation. There isn’t much to say at that point. You just have to move on.”

While the news came as a complete shock to most everyone at the time — especially the fact that the Wild also were buying out the final four years of Ryan Suter’s contract — Parise admitted he was anticipating something like this to happen at some point this offseason. At least to him.

“I felt like the writing was on the wall for me,” Parise said. “There was sadness that this was the way it was ending, but I was somewhat prepared for it. I did not see them buying out Ryan, too. That was a big-time surprise to me. And I know it was a big-time surprise to him.”

As for Parise specifically, it’s no secret that he was unhappy with his diminishing role on the roster. Not only did he see his playing time steadily decrease last season, he was a healthy scratch for the start of the playoffs, and might not have played at all had fellow winger Marcus Johansson not broken his arm.

“I had my expectations heading into last season and where I fit in on the team,” Parise said. “Then it shakes out the way it did. I never questioned whether I was good enough to play in the NHL. Just unfortunate the way it ended up working out during the season. It wasn’t fun, I’ll say that much.”

In that sense, Parise is welcoming a fresh start when free agency opens on July 28 . He said the initial shock of being bought out has worn off over the past 48 hours and he has already started talking with other teams about where he might fit in next season.

There’s no doubt Parise can still contribute at a high level if give the chance. He proved that much in the first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, scoring a pair of big goals to help the Wild stave off elimination. Vegas ended up winning the series in seven games.

“I’m starting to get excited again,” Parise said. “I knew my spot here wasn’t going to change. It was going to be the same thing next season. To get a better opportunity is really exciting. It’s energizing. It’s rejuvenating. I’m looking forward to seeing where this is going to go.”

Asked about his Wild career as a whole, Parise said everything was still a little too fresh to effectively sum up the past decade. He remembers the elation of signing on July 4, 2012. He remembers some of the past Wild teams he felt were good enough to win a Stanley Cup. He remembers running into the rival Chicago Blackhawks time and time again in the playoffs.

“We had some great teams early on,” Parise said. “Unfortunately we ran into a team that was in the midst of a dynasty. That’s just the way it goes. I thought 2013-14 and 2014-15 could’ve been our years. It’s just unfortunate that the Blackhawks were pretty close to unstoppable at that point.”

Though he never brought a Stanley Cup to the Twin Cities — which was the ultimate goal when he and Suter signed identical contracts with the Wild for $98 million apiece — Parise said he can walk away with his head held high.

“I really enjoyed my time here,” Parise said. “It ended with a little bit of a bitter taste. But I don’t regret it at all. I know I gave everything I had and I did my best to try and help this team win. I can live with that.”