CALGARY, Alberta -- Before she dons the Bemidji State green and white, incoming Beaver Kendra Fortin will suit up for her country.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native was one of 23 women invited to participate in Canada’s National Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp. The camp is part of Team Canada’s summer development camp and will take place July 29-Aug. 9 at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Alberta.

“My family and I are proud and honored to be selected to the Under-18 roster again this year and I am really looking forward to participating in camp, especially after being out of competition for the last year and half,” Fortin said in a BSU release. “I am excited to get a chance to compete at the highest level (to) further develop as a player as well as to shake the rust off and really be prepared to begin my Bemidji State hockey career.”

This is the second straight summer that Fortin has earned a spot on the roster, although last year’s camp was pushed to a virtual format due to COVID-19.

Fortin has also competed nationally as a member of Team Ontario’s Under-18 team in the 2019-20 national championships, and she hit the ice in the Under-16 Ontario Summer Games in 2018.

“As with the rest of our athletes, the pandemic has limited the on-ice opportunities for this group, and we know this camp will provide a great opportunity for these athletes to get familiar with Canada’s National Women’s Program and to participate in a highly competitive camp before heading to school for the upcoming season,” said Hockey Canada Director of Operations Gina Kingsbury.

John Abbott College’s head coach, Noémie Marin, will guide the Under-18 team as its head coach. Marin will be joined by assistant coaches Chelsea Grills (University of Ottawa), Cassie Turner (Quinnipiac) and goaltending coach Amanda Tapp.