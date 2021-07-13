Ben Barr grew up in Duluth and playing youth hockey players that would end up at Duluth East. He ended up following his dad's footsteps and attended Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep School. He then went on to play college hockey for RPI. Since finishing college, he has been an assistant coach at RPI (2004-08), Union (2008-11), Providence (2011-14), Western Michigan (2014-16) and Massachusetts (2016-21). He helped the Minutemen win their first NCAA Division I men's title and then was named the Black Bears coach in May. He discusses his career and life with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Matt Wellens.
