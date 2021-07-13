In a blockbuster move that truly signals a changing of the guard in Minnesota sports, the Wild are buying out the contracts of veteran stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

This shocking move comes roughly a decade after Parise and Suter signed matching 13-year, $98 million contracts on July 4, 2012. The expectations at the time were that both players would help bring a Stanley Cup to the Twin Cities.

That never happened and now the marriage is over. Both players will become free agents on July 28.

“Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild’s success over the past nine years and we’ll always be grateful for their many contributions,” general manager Bill Guerin said in a statement. “There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts. But primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”

Logistically, the Wild be charged with $2.371 million against the cap for both players in 2021-22, $6.371 million against the cap in 2022-23, $7.371 million against the cap in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and then $833,333 against the cap in the four years after that.

This gives the Wild a little more than $10 million in cap space to play with this summer as they attempt to sign Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to long-term deals.

In the Parise-Suter era, the Wild went 354-237-74 and advanced to the playoffs eight times. They also never sniffed a Stanley Cup, bowing out in the first round six times.

The 36-year-old Parise recorded 400 points (199 goals 201 assists in 558 regular season games with the Wild and added 34 points (14 goals, 20 points) in 40 playoff games contests. The 36-year-old Suter collected 369 points (55 goals, 314 assists) in 656 regular season games with the Wild and added 17 points (2 goals, 15 assists) in 42 playoff games for the Wild.

“I want to thank Zach and Ryan for everything they did for our organization over the past nine seasons, both on and off the ice,” owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. “They were tremendous ambassadors for our team and helped us win a lot of games. I wish them nothing but the best going forward.”