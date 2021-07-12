Ben Hankinson has been on the hockey scene in the state for decades. He played for Edina High School before playing for the University of Minnesota (1987-91) and then in the NHL and in the minor leagues and as a player agent since he retired from playing. Hankinson is one of the founders of Da Beauty League, which begins play on Wednesday, July 14. It is a summer league played for charity with players from pro and college hockey and games are played at Braemar Arena in Edina. A fun conversation about his career on and off the ice with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
