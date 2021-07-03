Though it seemed like only a matter of time before Eriksson Ek officially signed, he inked an eight-year, $42 million contract on Friday afternoon that will keep him with the Wild through the 2028-29 season. With an average annual value of $5.25 million, Eriksson Ek is now the seventh-highest paid player on the team.

As steep as that number might seem upon first glance, general manager Bill Guerin might have secured himself a bargain considering the way Eriksson Ek has ascended as a top two-way player in the NHL.

Not only did he continue to established himself as a top-tier shutdown player this past season — he was fourth place in voting for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defensive forward — he also found his scoring touch with a career-high 19 goals.

Maybe the most encouraging thing about Eriksson Ek’s breakout season is it feels like he has more to give. He finished the Wild’s seven-game, first-round playoff loss to Vegas in May with two goals and an assist but had two goals overturned because of a teammate’s infractions, offsides and goaltender interference.

His ceiling is always going to be high based on his defensive prowess. Even if he’s not scoring at a high rate, Eriksson Ek is going to make sure the other team’s best player held in check. He already has showed flashes of immense offensive upside, and if that continues, Eriksson Ek would join some elite company as a player that can change the game on both sides of the ice.

On top of that, Eriksson Ek has developed an uncanny chemistry with linemates Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno, and with all three players under contract, the Wild should have a line set in stone heading into next season.

Because he’s currently back home in his native Sweden, Eriksson Ek was not made available for comment on Friday afternoon. He is scheduled to talk to reporters on Saturday morning.

As for Guerin, with Eriksson Ek under contract, his next step is finding a way to sign Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala. That will be a storyline to follow moving forward.