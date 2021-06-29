After a year-long delay due to the pandemic, the Wild will officially host the rival St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day 2022. The game will take place at Target Field like originally planned.

It’s welcomed news for the Wild after the annual spectacle scheduled for New Year’s Day 2021 was postponed because the NHL season was not yet underway. The condensed 56-game season did not start until mid-January, and thus, the Winter Classic had to be delayed.

That said, Wild president Matt Majka always had faith the Winter Classic would be rescheduled at some point. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman provided a formal announcement on Monday afternoon before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

“I never had a doubt and that was based on the conversations that we were having with the NHL,” Majka said. “There was no indication ever that they had a different idea about going somewhere else or anything like that. That gave me great comfort that it was just a matter of time.”

This will be the first time in franchise history that the Wild have hosted the annual spectacle. They hosted a Stadium Series game at TCF Bank Stadium on Feb. 21, 2016, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1.

More information regarding tickets will be released at a later date with season-ticket holders getting top priority. The capacity at Target Field is expected to be around 40,000 fans.

Asked about the potential for a packed house at Target Field — after playing in an empty Xcel Energy Center for most of this past season — Majka got a little bit choked up. He noted the Winter Classic itself could provide yet another step in a return to normalcy.

“It’ll be emotional to get there and see that building full,” Majka said. “I want to respect that there are people still getting back to a comfort level of being in larger crowds. But we are starting to see it throughout the country, and when I see that, I think about Target Field on New Year’s Day, and how great that will be for all of us. I’m really, really excited about the possibility that represents.”

That’s exactly how Twins president Dave St. Peter feels as well.

“We have had a great run of really showcase events here in the Twin Cities, and this is the next big one,” St. Peter said. “I can’t tell you how important that is for the Twin Cities based on everything we’ve been through on so many different fronts over the past year-plus. It will be a great day for the city of Minneapolis, the Twin Cities in general, and state of Minnesota, to put on another great show.”