Bill Robertson was contemplating what his next career move would be when he was contacted by United States Hockey League commissioner Tom Garrity. Garrity was looking to move on and reached out to Robertson to see if he was interested in replacing him. After an extensive interview process, Robertson was named the Tier I junior league's 10th commissioner on June 11. He begins his new position in July and discusses his career working in pro and college sports with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
