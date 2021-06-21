Last week, Brett Larson signed a contract extension to be St. Cloud State's men's hockey head coach that runs through the 2027-28 season. His original five-year contract to become the program's third coach in the NCAA Division I era was signed in 2018. Larson talks about his contract extension, shares memories of Tom Kurvers and JT Brown, gives an injury update on Easton Brodzinskim talks about the schedule for the coming season and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.