Joel Johnson was introduced as the new head women's hockey coach at the University of St. Thomas on June 10. Johnson discusses his new position, recruiting, being the interim head coach of the USA women's national team, playing three sports (soccer, baseball and hockey) at Bethel University, convincing his daughter that working for the Tommies is a good idea and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
