Mike Randolph resigned this week after his second stint as Duluth East High School's boys hockey coach. He leaves the program after leading it to 18 state tournament appearances, two state titles, six second-place finishes, four third-place finishes and three consolation titles. He coached the Greyhounds from 1988-2003, and again from 2004-2021. He discusses coaching at St. Scholastica, Minnesota Duluth, Duluth Denfeld and Duluth Cathedral, being one of the last cuts on the 1976 USA Olympic Team and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.