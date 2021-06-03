Kirill Kaprizov flew back home to his native Russia on Tuesday afternoon. He said he was most looking forward to seeing his family and friends after being isolated from them for the entirety of his rookie season with the Wild.

What a rookie season is was for the 24-year-old superstar. And yes, it’s fair to use the word superstar.

After existing almost solely in the form of YouTube highlights for nearly half a decade, Kaprizov took the league by storm as a rookie, and along the way, pretty much singlehandedly changed the narrative surrounding the Wild.

Instead of a perennial pretender — good enough to make the playoffs, not good enough to win the Stanley Cup — the Wild have the makings of a legitimate contender for the first time in forever.

As long as general manager Bill Guerin finds a way to sign Kaprizov for the foreseeable future. That’s without a doubt the top priority for the Wild this offseason with Kaprizov’s entry-level contract set to expire.

While it’s assumed that the Wild will aim to sign Kaprizov to the maximum term of eight years, they will have to shell out a lot of money to make that happen. Try north of $8 million per year at an absolute minimum.

That would instantly make Kaprizov the highest paid player in franchise history. Is it worth it? That’s something the Wild have to decide in the coming weeks.

For what it’s worth, it sounds like Kaprizov will be very involved in the contract discussions.

“I’m hoping we can discuss everything together and see what the best option is,” Kaprizov said through a translator this week. “Just think through everything and make sure it’s the right decision for me and the team and everything.”

If Kaprizov signs for the maximum term, he would be under contract with the Wild until he is 32 years old. The other option for Kaprizov is signing a shorter deal — presumably with a lower average annual value — which would set him up for a huge pay day when he’s theoretically in his prime.

Asked if he could see himself staying in the Twin Cities long term, Kaprizov initially sidestepped the question before providing Wild fans with some calming words of encouragement.

“I’m not one to predict the future and predict what’s next,” Kaprizov said. “This summer we’re going to have the chance to sit down and think through all the options and what’s best for the team and for me. And I’m confident that we will come to a good agreement.”

“I like everything about Minnesota,” Kaprizov added. “Everything’s been good, and the team’s been good to me, so I am very happy here overall.”

Honestly, it’s impressive that Kaprizov was so effective as a rookie considering the situation he stepped into. He arrived in the middle of the pandemic, and with strict COVID protocols restricting him from exploring his new surroundings, Kaprizov spent most of his time at the rink. Add in the fact that the Wild had games pretty much every other night throughout the regular season, and nobody would’ve blamed him for starting to burn out.

That wasn’t the case. In fact, Kaprizov got better as time progressed, finishing with 27 goals and 24 assists to assume the title of best rookie in the league. He’s expected to be named a finalist for the Calder Trophy on Thursday.

Asked about his overall performance, Kaprizov replied, “I’m not really one to compliment myself; I’ll let others do that.”

Though it might seem like things came easy for Kaprizov, he admitted there were some challenges, particularly away from the rink. Like not having his family or his friends be able to attend games in person. Or having to learn English on the fly without being able to socialize much.

“Just sitting at home not really getting a chance to get out much,” Kaprizov said. “That was probably something that was more challenging throughout the season. Hopefully that’ll get better next season.”

Needless to say, Kaprizov is anxiously awaiting a return to normalcy. He still hasn’t gotten to explore the Twin Cities, nor has he gotten to play in front of a packed house of 18,000 fans at Xcel Energy Center.

That said, Kaprizov did get very close with his teammates during his rookie season. That bodes well for the Wild as they aim to keep him around long term.

“Each of us got to know each other better and better as the season went on,” Kaprizov said. “I’m really excited about the future and hopefully we can continue to get better.”