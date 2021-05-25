LAS VEGAS — The Wild might not win this series against the Vegas Golden Knights, but after winning Game 5 late Monday at T-Mobile Arena, it’s obvious that this team is made of a stronger cloth than its immediate predecessors.

For the first time in a long time, the Wild appear to have a future.

Now that it’s headed back to St. Paul for Game 6 on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild’s prospects — for the immediate future and beyond — look even better.

The Wild had every reason to phone it in Monday and head into what will be a long, complicated offseason. Instead, they responded with a three-goal first period that carried them to a gutty, 4-2 victory.

Minnesota still hasn’t lost three consecutive games this season, but Monday’s was a heart-stopper, never in the bag until Nico Sturm’s empty-net goal with 39 seconds left. In some ways, it was a miracle. Minnesota was outshot in the second period, 22-1.

The same thing happened in Game 3, a hot start squelched in the second period of a 5-2 loss at Xcel Energy Center last Thursday, but this time the Wild survived, mostly on guts and goaltender Cam Talbot. Now the Wild have a chance to extend their postseason into the second round for the first time since 2015.

Zach Parise is one of the few Wild players left from that team and he scored the go-ahead goal midway through the first period in just his second game of the playoffs. A healthy scratch for the first three games, he replaced Marcus Johannson, who broke his arm at the X last Thursday, and gave the team what it needed most. Scoring.

He took a rebound behind the net and bounced it off Marc-Andre Fleury’s back and into the net at 11:57 of the first period.

“Unfortunately, we found ourselves down 3-1; now we’ve made it a series, and we’re going to a place where we’re comfortable playing — and we’ll see what happens,” Parise said. “It’s difficult to compare the two teams, but hopefully the results in the first round will be the same.”

No matter what happens Wednesday, there is reason for excitement.

In some ways, it’s all about rookie winger Karill Kaprizov, the long-awaited KHL start who finally signed with Minnesota and led the Wild in scoring in his first NHL season. He led the Wild in regular-season scoring, displaying the skill, speed and will that Minnesota has needed in a winger since Marian Gaborik left for New York after the 2008-09 season.

After showing only bursts of brilliance against the Knights’ best efforts to contain him, Kaprizov, 23, finally found the net Monday, tying the game 1-1 within seconds of the Golden Knights taking a 1-0 lead in the first period.

“It was huge, you know,” winger Jordan Greenway said of the equalizer. “We talked before the game about no matter what happened — we score first, they score first — we had to stick with. It’s always helpful to come back and get a quick response like that. That was huge.”

But Kaprizov was not alone, by a longshot. Greenway, 24, scored Monday, an effort goal that was virtually 1 on 4, pushing his own rebound past previously impenetrable Marc-Andre Fleury to give the Wild a 3-1 lead late in the first period. In the third, he narrowly missed giving his team a two-goal lead when he hit the near post on a breakaway pass from big center Joel Erikkson Ek.

Erikkson Ek, 24, had a good regular season, scoring a career-high 19 goals, but has been a revelation in the playoffs, centering the Wild’s best line with a heavy, responsible game and a nose for the goal. He has scored three times in the postseason, although two were called back after replay reviews that had nothing to do with him.

Matt Dumba, 26, is having his best postseason, and Kevin Fiala, 24, put 18 shots on net through Game 4 after a 20-goal regular season.

Here is a young core worth building around, and there are solid veterans already on the roster in forwards Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman, blue liners Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon, and others. And, of course, Talbot. As he did in Game 1, a 1-0 victory at T-Mobile, Talbot saved the Wild through the tough times, stopping 38 of 39 shots on goal.

“That was huge,” Greenway said. “He’s been there for us all year."