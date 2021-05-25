After going the entire first round series without a goal, the 24-year-old Russian found the back of the net on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

He might’ve saved the Wild season in the process.

Trailing by a goal early in a must-win Game 5, the Wild were down for the count. Luckily for them, Kaprizov made sure the deficit only lasted 52 seconds. He did so by collecting a pinpoint pass from Mats Zuccarello and unleashing a blistering shot that beat Marc-Andre Fleury clean.

That gave the Wild some belief, sparked an offensive onslaught, and ultimately resulted in a 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Cam Talbot also proved to be a hero for the Wild with 38 saves in the game. That win forces Game 6 on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

After both teams slogged their way through the start of the first period, Mark Stone made it 1-0 in favor of the Golden Knights, scoring a beautiful goal that ignited the announced crowd of 12,156 fans in attendance.

Less than a minute later, Kaprizov tied the score at 1-1 with a snipe from the right circle. That toned down the decibel level, and a few minutes later, Zach Parise silenced the crowd completely with his first goal of the playoffs to make it 2-1 in favor of the Wild. He let out an enormous fist pump in the immediate aftermath, a cathartic release for Parise amid the most difficult stretch of his career.

Not long after that, Jordan Greenway went beast mode to stretch the lead to 3-1. He accepted a pass from rookie Calen Addison, fended off a couple of defenders, and hammered home a rebound after his initial shot bounced off of Fleury.

In complete control of the game at that point, the Wild responded with a ghastly stretch of play in the second period. It might’ve been the worst 20 minutes of the season for the Wild as they looked allergic to the offensive zone en route to getting outshot 22-1 in the frame.

Honestly, it’s unbelievable the Wild weren’t trailing after the second period, with the Golden Knights only getting a goal from Alec Martinez to cut the deficit to 3-2.

That set the stage for the third period where the Wild got another solid effort from Talbot between the pipes. His biggest save came on a backhand shot from Reilly Smith late in the game to keep the Wild in front.

Not long after that Nico Sturm added an empty-net goal in the final minute of play to finalize the score at 4-2.