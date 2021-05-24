The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talk about youth hockey costs, the recently completed USHL Clark Cup Finals, whether playing juniors or high school hockey in Minnesota is better for players, will Arizona State or Illinois be the next program in Big Ten Hockey and more on this episode.
