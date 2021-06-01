Jeff Nygaard was recently named the executive director for the Fargo Youth Hockey Association. It is a new position where he will oversee an association with 1,200 players and 20 board members. Nygaard talks about some of the challenges with his new post, but also about playing junior college hockey in Fergus Falls, helping establish some junior hockey leagues on the East Coast, being an on-ice official and much more.
