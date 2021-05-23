In hindsight, the Wild scoring a big goal on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, then immediately having it wiped off the board seems like an easy way to explain away the 4-0 loss that has them on the brink of elimination.

That said, blaming the loss solely on a questionable call 10 minutes into the game would be letting the Wild off the hook for some uninspired play over the final 50 minutes of play against the Vegas Golden Knights. Sure, the Wild would’ve loved the goal from Joel Eriksson Ek, especially considering it would’ve leveled the score less than 30 seconds after Golden Knights took an early lead.

After going down quietly in Game 4, the Wild are now faced with a win-or-go-home situation in Game 5 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

As for the loss on Saturday night, the Wild actually started fast once again with nothing to show for it. They controlled the pace for a prolonged stretch of the first period only to fall behind when Nicolas Roy netted a rising shot to make it 1-0 in favor of the Golden Knights.

The defining moment of the game came less than 30 seconds later as Eriksson Ek raced into the offensive zone and beat Marc-Andre Fleury short side to tie the game at 1-1. Or so they Wild thought.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer challenged for goaltender interference, alleging that Marcus Foligno impeded Fleury’s ability to make the save. A couple of minutes later, the officials overturned the goal, much to the chagrin of the 4,500 fans in attendance.

That sucked the life out of the Wild and carried over into the second period where the Golden Knights seized control. It started with a highlight-reel goal from Alex Tuch to stretch the Golden Knights lead to 2-0. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, raced around Matt Dumba like he was standing still, and beat Cam Talbot with an incredible dangle in front. \u0009

Not long after that, Zach Parise drew a double minor by taking a stick to the face. What looked like a perfect chance for the Wild to get back into the game turned out to be quite the opposite as Mark Stone scored a shorthanded goal for the Golden Knights to make it 3-0.

Roy scored an empty-net goal to finalize the score at 4-0, giving the Golden Knights a commanding lead in the series, and pushing the Wild to the brink of elimination.



