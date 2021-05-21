Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Johansson has a broken left arm, head coach Dean Evason said Friday, and will likely miss the rest of the playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights. He was injured after crashing into the goal post during a 5-2 loss in Game 3 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The 30-year-old appeared to trip over the puck will driving the net early in Game 3. He struggled to his feet, exited to the locker room and did not return to the game.

“I texted with him here this morning,” Evason said. “He’s clearly extremely disappointed. He had awesome encouraging words about how we play and how we can play. He’s a big part of our team. Obviously, we lose his speed factor. A veteran presence. He will be missed.”

It raises the question: Who replaces Johansson in the lineup for Game 4, set for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the X?

“Just finished watching the game again,” Evason said. “We will get to our lineup. Obviously, there has to be somebody (take) his spot, and we’re going to chat about different options and hopefully make the right decisions going forward.”

Here is a list of options:

Zach Parise: This seems like the obvious choice, and it would shocking if the 36-year-old winger didn’t get the nod. He has been a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs after being the odd man out down the stretch in the regular season. Parise is the all-time leading scorer in Wild playoff history, 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 40 career playoff games with the Wild, and captained the New Jersey Devils to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final. Maybe that scoring touch could provide a boost alongside Victor Rask and opposite Kevin Fiala.

Matt Boldy: If Parise is the most-obvious choice, the 20-year-old Boldy is the most exciting one. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound winger had 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 14 games in the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. He turned pro after a stellar career at Boston College in which he recorded 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) in 56 career collegiate games. Would the Wild be willing to let Boldy make his NHL debut in a must-win game?

Kyle Rau: If it’s not Parise or Boldy getting inserted into the lineup — which would be very surprising at this point — someone like Rau might make sense. He played 14 games with the Wild during the regular season and brings a sense of grit to the bottom of the lineup. Though relatively small stature (5-8, 175 pounds), the winger finishes every check and knows his role. It just wouldn’t be the sexiest choice for a team in need of offense.

Luke Johnson: Johnson also makes sense if the Wild are simply looking for a depth player near the bottom of the lineup. He played 14 games for the Wild during the regular season, and while he wasn’t much a threat in the offensive end, he is very good in the faceoff circle — something Minnesota has struggled with in this series. He also is a solid player in the defensive zone, which might be valuable if the Wild get into a track meet with the Golden Knights.

Joseph Cramarossa: The only reason Cramarossa gets into the lineup is if the Wild decide they value a physical presence in a must-win game. While he brings little to the table on the offensive end, Cramarossa isn’t afraid to drop the gloves at a moment’s notice. Maybe that’s something the Wild want in the lineup with their season on the line.