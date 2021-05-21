At some point early in the second period of Thursday’s playoff game at the Xcel Energy Center, a spectator would be forgiven for thinking, “Wow, the Minnesota Wild are just better than the Vegas Golden Knights.”

After splitting two tight games in Las Vegas, the Wild were dominating the Golden Knights in Game 3: winning every loose puck, winning on the boards, winning in the neutral zone and, most important, winning 2-0 on the score board.

Then something happened. It’s still not clear why, but the Wild suddenly broke a record for going from 60 mph to zero. Mark Stone received a pass from Chandler Stephenson in the slot and calmly slipped a shot short side past Cam Talbot to cut the Knights’ deficit in half.

The Wild didn’t respond well.

Over the next 12 or so minutes, the Golden Knights set up camp in Minnesota’s defensive zone and threw shot after shot at Talbot, outshooting the Wild 17-1 and taking a 3-2 lead into the second intermission on goals by Patrick Brown and Reilly Smith.

As Bruce Springsteen once sang, “Man, that was all she wrote.” William Carlson added a breakaway with 2:20 left in regulation, Stone added an empty-netter with 59 seconds left and the Knights won 5-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

Asked what happened to change the narrative so swiftly, Wild winger Ryan Hartman said, “Everything.”

After outshooting the Knights, 7-4, in the first period, they were outshot, 36-9. Even in a game known for quick bursts of momentum, it was an astonishing turn of events.

“We had no possession, no work ethic, no battle,” Hartman said. “We got away from our game and let them dictate, like I said, they dictated everything.”

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead just 2 minutes, 16 seconds into the game when Kirill Kaprizov found Ryan Hartman through traffic at the crease for an easy goal. Six minutes later, Joel Erikkson Ek pounced on a rebound to make it 2-0.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had virtually no shot on either goal, scrambling to even see the puck through traffic — an effective way to attack a goaltender who had stopped every shot he had seen in the previous two games.

It would have been worse if it hadn’t been for a sharp-eyed Vegas assistant below deck manning the monitors. Keeping their foot on the gas, the Wild kept throwing pucks and bodies to the crease and Erikkson Ek scored on yet another juicy rebound with 7:08 left in the first period.

But Vegas coach Pete DeBoer challenged, contending the Wild were offside. They were. Nick Bjugstad was in the zone before Kevin Fiala put the puck over the blue line and it was back to 2-0. It didn’t deflate the Wild, who continued to play hard, but more important, the Knights weren’t deflated by a third goal.

Being down 3-0 after getting thoroughly outplayed in the first period in front of a surprising loud crowd of 4,500 would have been, well, deflating. Still, Wild fans showed their team into the first intermission with a well-deserved standing ovation.

“Our first period was as good as it gets,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.

Everything was going Minnesota’s way, and it was easy to think the Wild are just the better team. Vegas finished second in the West Division, a spot above the Wild. After two games in Las Vegas, Fleury — the veteran Stanley Cup champion somehow having his best season at age 36 — seemed to be the only guy keeping his team in it, and the Wild had just solved him with an aggressive, physical forecheck.

And then it went sideways, and it just doesn’t look that way anymore. Since being shut out in Game 1, the Knights have outscored the Wild by a combined 8-3 in their two victories.

“Moving past (this game) and not learning doesn’t necessarily help us,” said defenseman Ian Cole, a winner of two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh. “That said, dwelling on it doesn’t help us, either. It needs to be a mix of the two.”

They had missed Thursday’s chance to break Fleury, the veteran Stanley Cup champion somehow having his best season at age 36, and one wonders if they can find the confidence they played with early for Saturday’s Game 4 at the X.

“This is the time of year that you have to win every single battle. You have to,” Cole said. “Every battle that you don’t win is another opportunity for the other team to get the puck and go down in your end and perhaps score. So, desperation needs to be ratcheted up quite a bit, and we need to get better.”