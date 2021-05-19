DEEPHAVEN, Minn. -- The Central Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday that the Mason Cup will be awarded annually to the league’s CCHA Playoffs postseason tournament champion.

The Mason Cup previously was presented to the original CCHA’s postseason champion from 2001-13.

The trophy is named for Ron Mason, the former coach of Lake Superior State, Bowling Green and Michigan State. Mason, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer, was one of college hockey’s all-time winningest coaches with 924 wins, a mark that stood as the record from 1993 until Boston College coach Jerry York surpassed him in 2012.

"Ron Mason was one of the most influential coaches in the history of college hockey and we could not be happier to continue to honor his legacy," CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said in a release. "We are proud to announce the Mason Cup will continue to be awarded to the CCHA Playoff Champions beginning next season."

The CCHA announced Tuesday that the MacNaughton Cup will be awarded annually to the league’s regular season champion.

The revived CCHA begins play this fall.