BEMIDJI -- Professional hockey players Gigi Marvin and Matt Cullen will host a youth clinic at the Sanford POWER Center within Bemidji Community Arena this summer.

Hockey with the Pros will take place June 23 and feature on-ice sessions with Marvin and Cullen.

The clinic is open to athletes between the ages of 5-14. The event is free. Registrants will receive a photo opportunity with Marvin and Cullen, an autographed card, POWER jersey and baggage tag. Registration can be found at sanfordpower.com/programs/#bemidji.

Two different sessions will be held in the morning for younger athletes. Older youth athletes will have one session with three groups running simultaneously in the afternoon.

Marvin plays for the New Hampshire Region in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. The Warroad native won silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Cullen played 21 seasons in the NHL before retiring after the 2018-19 season. The Moorhead native is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, capturing titles with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He won bronze at the 2004 World Championships as a member of the U.S. national team.

Sanford POWER in Bemidji offers speed, strength and agility training for all sports at its 4,400 square foot facility that opened in 2020.