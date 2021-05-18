DEEPHAVEN, Minn. -- The new Central Collegiate Hockey Association will award the MacNaughton Cup to its regular season champion, continuing a college hockey tradition that began in 1951.

The trophy is most associated with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, which awarded the trophy annually from 1959-81 and 1984-2021.

"We are thrilled to award the MacNaughton Cup to the CCHA regular season champions," CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said in a release. "The 40-pound handcrafted pure-silver trophy has been awarded to a college hockey champion since 1951 and we look forward to keeping the tradition alive in the CCHA. The quest for the most tradition-rich trophy in college hockey begins in October."

The MacNaughton Cup, named for amateur hockey supporter James MacNaughton, was originally presented to amateur teams in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula beginning in 1913. The trophy was donated in 1951 to the newly created Midwest Collegiate Hockey League, the forerunner of the WCHA.

The original CCHA awarded the MacNaughton Cup to its regular season champion for three seasons from 1981-84 when trophy custodian Michigan Tech briefly belonged to the league.

“Michigan Tech is proud to be the trustee of the most historic trophy in college hockey,” MTU athletics director Suzanne Sanregret said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring the MacNaughton Cup back to the CCHA. We look forward to competing for a CCHA Championship and returning the cup to its home in the Copper Country.”

Tech has captured the MacNaughton Cup eight times, more than any other current CCHA member. Minnesota State, the current trophy holder, has won it six times. Bemidji State, Ferris State and Northern Michigan have claimed it once each.