Jeff Nygaard was recently named the executive director for the Fargo Youth Hockey Association. It is a new position where he will oversee an association with 1,200 players and 20 board members. Nygaard talks about some of the challenges with his new post, but also about playing junior college hockey in Fergus Falls, helping establish some junior hockey leagues on the East Coast, being an on-ice official and much more.

RELATED STORIES:

Newsletter signup for email alerts



This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.