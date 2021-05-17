LAS VEGAS — Zach Parise is the all-time leading scorer in Wild playoff history. Yet there he was in street clothes on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

Yes, the 36-year-old Parise was a healthy scratch for Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

That decision would’ve been jarring had it not been for the final couple of weeks of the regular season. Anyone paying attention to the Wild had a good idea that Parise was going to be the odd man out in the playoffs.

That much became clear when coach Dean Evason decided to sit Parise for three consecutive games down the stretch. In turn, the Wild rolled with the Nick Bonino-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad trio near the bottom of the lineup, and they went back to that look for Game 1.

“Nothing’s changed,” Evason said. “We had to make some decisions. Those were our decisions.”

It’s unclear if Parise will draw into the lineup at any point in the first round. He has 14 goals and 20 assists in 40 career playoff games with the Wild.

Asked how Parise is handling the situation, Evason replied, “I can’t answer that.” As for Parise, he has not been made available to reporters since he has been a healthy scratch.

Sacrificing the body

From the initial puck drop on Sunday afternoon, the Wild made it clear that they were going to sacrifice their body in front of goaltender Cam Talbot. They consistently clogged up the middle of the ice and made it hard for the Golden Knights to find shooting lanes.

“That’s the way they play,” Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said. “They try to box out the middle of the ice and keep us to the outside. I think we can do a better job kind of penetrating that a little bit more. It’s a long series.”

In total, the Wild finished with 23 blocked shots in the game, none more important than when Ian Cole laid out to save what would’ve been a tap-in goal.

“That’s what playoff hockey is all about right there,” Talbot said. “Anytime we’re out there sacrificing the body, that’s what it takes to win at this time of the year. We had that in spades tonight. Give the guys in front of me a ton of credit for putting the bodies on the line there.”

Staying positive

If the Wild didn’t win Game 1, there’s a good chance Ryan Hartman would’ve had nightmares of Marc-Andre Fleury. He had countless scoring chances in the game and couldn’t find the back of the net.

Asked about Hartman’s play postgame, Evason went out of his way to credit Matt Dumba’s leadership. After Hartman failed to convert on a partial breakaway late in the game, Dumba immediately sought him out after the whistle to make sure he stayed positive.

“We had a lot of different visuals of team and leadership here tonight,” Evason said. “Our guys have done that. It’s so great for us to see that. Just reinforces that they’re doing the right things and sticking together.”

As for Hartman, he tried his best to look on the bright side postgame.

“You can get frustrated with yourself maybe a little bit for not putting it in,” Hartman said. “You can’t really get frustrated after winning the game, though. It was a good team effort tonight.”