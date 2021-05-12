Neither Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason nor veteran forward Nick Bonino can remember the exact timeline of the events. Or so they say.

The details have been lost over the course of a condensed 56-game schedule.

Nonetheless, at some point early this season there was a simple conversation that changed the Bonino’s impact on the Wild. After watching his playing time steadily decrease, Bonino walked into Evason’s office and voiced his frustrations.

He wasn’t contentious. Just a 33-year-old veteran saying he had more to give.

“That was the turning point,” Evason said. “There were situations early in the year where maybe he didn’t play as much and was frustrated a little bit. He came in and said, ‘I’m prepared to play in whatever situation is presented.’ That’s what a professional does.”

It wasn’t so much Bonino demanding more playing time, as it was him subtly reminding the coaching staff that he’s comfortable playing in any situation. After all, he helped win a couple of Stanley Cups earlier in his career playing a utility-man role for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Everybody wants to play more,” Evason said. “Everybody would love to play more minutes. Everybody would love to play on the power play. Everybody would love to play on the penalty kill. Not everybody on their team can. That said, when somebody like that, that’s been in the game and had success, when he has says something like that to the coaching staff, it’s exciting for us.”

Asked about the dialogue with the coaching staff, Bonino responded, “I can’t remember exactly how it went. Just saying I feel like I can contribute more and I feel like I can do more.”

Fittingly, as Bonino’s playing time has increased, so has his production. He has lifted his game to another level in the final month of the regular season, and he enters Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues with 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) over the past 20 games.

“Just trying to do whatever the team needs,” Bonino said. “If it’s a faceoff or penalty kill or a power play or a shift to protect the lead, those are things that I pride myself on.”

Maybe it’s not surprising that Bonino has emerged as a been-there-done-that voice in the locker room. He has reached the mountaintop a couple of times in his career and that experience will be vital as the playoffs begin.

As will his play on the ice.

“He didn’t come in and say, ‘Nick Bonino needs to do this and Nick Bonino needs to do that,’ ” Evason said. “It was like, ‘I’ll do whatever it takes and play wherever we feel the group needs to have success.’ That’s the attitude we want our group to have, and he has it.”