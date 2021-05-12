BLOOMINGTON -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team announced its 2021-22 conference schedule on Wednesday, and the Beavers will have fresh blood to welcome into the league.

BSU will play a 28-game Western Collegiate Hockey Association schedule, which begins with a road series against new league member St. Thomas on Oct. 1-2. Bemidji State will also host the Tommies at the Sanford Center on Jan. 28-29, 2022.

After the opening series in Mendota Heights, the Beavers will sojourn to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State on Oct. 15-16.

BSU’s first home series of the conference season comes against Minnesota on Oct. 29-30 before Bemidji State ships out to play defending national champion Wisconsin on Nov. 5-6 on the road. After a bye week for the Beavers, Minnesota Duluth will come to Bemidji for a Nov. 19-20 series.

BSU will head to St. Cloud State on Dec. 3-4 before hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 10-11 and Minnesota State on Dec. 17-18 ahead of the new year.

After the holiday break, BSU will face Minnesota Duluth on the road Jan. 14-15, then host St. Cloud State on Jan. 21-22 and St. Thomas on Jan. 28-29.

Rounding out the regular season, Bemidji State will play at Minnesota on Feb. 4-5, at home against Ohio State on Feb. 11-12, and at Minnesota State on Feb. 18-19.

The WCHA Quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 25-27 at the high seeds. The WCHA Final Faceoff is set for March 5-6 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The Beavers’ nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date. Times for all games will be set in the future, as well.





2021-22 Bemidji State women’s hockey WCHA schedule

Oct. 1-2: at St. Thomas

Oct. 15-16: at Ohio State

Oct. 29-30: MINNESOTA

Nov. 5-6: at Wisconsin

Nov. 19-20: MINNESOTA DULUTH

Dec. 3-4: at St. Cloud State

Dec. 10-11: WISCONSIN

Dec. 17-18: MINNESOTA STATE

Jan. 14-15: at Minnesota Duluth

Jan. 21-22: ST. CLOUD STATE

Jan. 28-29: ST. THOMAS

Feb. 4-5: at Minnesota

Feb. 11-12: OHIO STATE

Feb. 18-19: at Minnesota State

Feb. 25-27: WCHA Quarterfinals

March 5-6: WCHA Final Faceoff