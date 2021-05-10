Jenny Taft grew up in Edina, Minn., in a hockey family. Her dad, John, played defense for the University of Wisconsin and in the 1976 Olympics. Her brother, Charlie, played hockey for Colorado College from 2011-15. Her mother, Mary, was a speed skater. She played lacrosse, hockey and tennis at Edina before going on to play lacrosse at Boston University. There, she met her husband, Matt Gilroy, who won the Hobey Baker Award and the NCAA Division I championship in 2009. Taft talks about her career in broadcasting, including being the moderator for FS1's "Skip and & Shannon: Undisputed" show.