After dealing with injuries throughout a condensed 56-game schedule, the Wild are finally back at full strength heading into the playoffs.

Which means coach Dean Evason has started tinkering with his lineup, trying to find the best fit with the first round coming up in about a week.

As of Saturday’s game at Xcel Energy Center — and this might change over the next week or so — it looks like Zach Parise is the odd-man out. For the second straight game, the 36-year-old sat out as a healthy scratch while former Gophers star Nick Bjugstad took his spot in the lineup.

If anyone knows what it’s like to be a healthy scratch, it’s Bjugstad. He spent most of last month trying to break into the rotation after recovering from an upper-body injury.

In the meantime, Bjugstad approached each game with a positive attitude, and his patience has been rewarded.

Asked why Bjugstad continues to draw into the lineup as of late, Evason responded, “He’s just competed his butt off. He’s probably playing the best hockey since before he got hurt.”

That was evident in Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks as Bjugstad used his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame to carve out space for linemates Nico Sturm and Nick Bonino.

“He’s come back strong,” Evason said. “He’s clearly a big strong body that can grind and play in all situations. He has a skill set to score and to defend as well. Just a very versatile guy for us.”

As for Parise sitting out as a healthy scratch once again, it sounds like Evason is trying to treat this situation like he would any other player.

“Everybody is the same,” Evason said. “You have a conversation and open the communication line for the player to vent his displeasure or concerns. It’s no different for any player that goes through it.”

The only expectation is that Parise stay ready when his number is called. If the Wild are going to go on a long playoff run, chances are they are going to need Parise’s services at some point.

“It’s numbers and we have to make a decision,” Evason said. “It’s a tough call. But we have to make that decision. We have used so many people this year and seen so many different scenarios. And obviously, if we want to get where we want to go, we are going to have to use a lot of bodies. We ask everybody to stay ready and when called upon we expect them to be ready physically and mentally to have success.”