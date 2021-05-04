Fargo Force coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux discusses his team rallying to upend the top-seeded Tri-City Storm in the first round of the United States Hockey League's Western Division playoffs. He also discusses some of his top players, including Gophers recruits Tristan Broz, Aaron Huglen and Brennan Boynton and St. Cloud State recruits Jack Peart and Mason Salquist. He also discusses his large hockey family, playing major junior hockey, recruiting in the pandemic and previews the Force's series against the Sioux City Musketeers.
