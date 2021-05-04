Fargo Force coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux discusses his team rallying to upend the top-seeded Tri-City Storm in the first round of the United States Hockey League's Western Division playoffs. He also discusses some of his top players, including Gophers recruits Tristan Broz, Aaron Huglen and Brennan Boynton and St. Cloud State recruits Jack Peart and Mason Salquist. He also discusses his large hockey family, playing major junior hockey, recruiting in the pandemic and previews the Force's series against the Sioux City Musketeers.



RELATED STORIES:

Newsletter signup for email alerts



This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.