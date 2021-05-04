The cardiac kids did it again. Yes, actually.

Trailing by two goals with 20 minutes to play, the Wild mounted their latest comeback in an incredible 6-5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Jonas Brodin scored the game-winner with barely a minute left in regulation. That came 26 seconds after Kirill Kaprizov dramatically tied the game with an incredible shot from in close.

Whether it was Matt Dumba tossing Reilly Smith like a rag doll, Marcus Foligno plowing into Brayden McNabb in response to a late hit, or the countless other scrums after the whistle, it truly felt like a playoff preview with neither team backing down.

If that’s the case, the Wild might be in good shape. They match up extremely well with the Golden Knights.

Joel Eriksson Ek got the scoring started early in the first period with a goal to put the Wild ahead 1-0.

Not even a minute later, though, Shea Theodore helped the Golden Knights tie the game at 1-1 with a wrist shot through a Mattias Janmark screen in front. Immediately after the goal, the Wild challenged for goaltender interference, alleging that Janmark impeded Talbot’s path to the puck. The officials determined no goaltender interference occurred.

To make matters worse, that unsuccessful coach’s challenge put the Wild on the penalty kill, and Alec Martinez scored on the ensuing power play to put the Golden Knights up 2-1.

While the Wild were behind the eight ball at that point, Nick Bonino calmly collected a rebound a couple of minutes later, and promptly put the puck away to tie the game at 2-2.

As if there wasn’t already enough scoring in the first period, former Wild prospect Alex Tuch helped the Golden Knights retake the lead later in the frame with a goal to make it 3-2.

That paved the way for the second period where Mark Stone increased the lead to 4-2 in favor of the Golden Knights following a bad turnover by Jared Spurgeon in front. Not long after that Bonino once again to cut the deficit to 4-3 before Jonathan Marchessault scored to stretch the lead back to 5-3.

That score held into the third period where the Wild put together their latest comeback. It started with a goal from Kevin Fiala to cut the deficit to 5-4 with about 10 minutes to play. That set the stage for Kaprizov to tie the game at 5-5 and for Brodin to ultimately play hero.