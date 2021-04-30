BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Oldtimers hockey team headed to Austin, Texas, in April to compete in a CAN/AM Hockey tournament.

The event marked the team's second time competing in a CAN/AM Challenge Cup, as it took first place in the 2019 Nashville, Tenn., tournament. The 2020 Austin tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The four-team tournament included teams from Bellmore, N.Y., Austin and Bemidji.

In their first game on April 9, the Bemidji Oldtimers defeated the Border Patrol FDNY team from Bellmore 11-0. Bemidji then beat the Royal Legion from Austin 9-2 before falling 4-2 to Colorado Old Elk, a team from a higher division. Bemidji took down the Royal Legion 13-3 in their final game April 11 to take home the gold medal for the second time.