The Minnesota Wild have clinched a spot in the 2021 NHL playoffs and have the game's hottest rookie in Kirill Kaprizov, but can they maintain their momentum, and with Vegas and Colorado in their division, are they on a first round collision course? Jessi Pierce from NHL.com and the Bardown Beauties podcast joins Jess Myers to talk about the new attitude on this team under head coach Dean Evason and general manager Bill Guerin, as well as about the challenges and opportunities of being a true hockey mom.

