Rico Blasi was introduced as the new University of St. Thomas men's hockey coach on April 6. As you can imagine, his life has been a whirlwind since that time, but he gets everyone up to date on what he has been up to, including beginning the recruiting process for the Tommies. Blasi also talks about playing for George Gwozdecky at Miami University, then working for Gwozdecky as an assistant coach at the University of Denver before taking over as head coach at Miami in 1999. He shares memories from his hockey journey and looks ahead with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

