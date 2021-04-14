It took about 10 seconds to realize winger Marcus Foligno was back in the Minnesota Wild lineup. He laid a couple of hits during the first shift of Wednesday’s game at Xcel Energy Center and he nearly scored a goal for good measure.

That type of energy is something the Wild had been lacking over the past 15 games with Foligno out of the lineup with a broken right ankle.

In his return, Foligno played alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Jordan Greenway, a trio that has performed well together in the past. Not surprisingly, that line helped set the tone as the Wild earned a blowout 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

“Just trying to get the chemistry back,” Foligno said. “I thought that got better as the game went on. For me ,15 games or whatever it’s been since I last played, I wanted to bring that energy and didn’t want to have a slow start. And physicality is part of it, and I’m happy to do it.”

Wild coach Dean Evason raved about Foligno’s presence both on and off the ice.

“I thought having Moose back in the lineup really kind of drove us here tonight,” Evason said. “The energy level he brings to the table just lifts everybody else up.”

It wasn’t as easy as Foligno made it look. He had to shorten his shifts throughout the game, returning to the bench, catching his breath, then hopping back over the boards.

“Just coming back from injuries I know what to expect and I what expect out of myself,” Foligno said. “Sometimes keeping it simple is the best way. I’m hoping after this game I feel better the next game.”

The only scare came midway through the game when Foligno laid a check along the boards and immediately exited down the tunnel. He returned a few minutes later, skated around during a TV timeout, and played the rest of the game without a hitch.

“Just hit a guy and landed on my skates and actually cut my skate laces,” Foligno explained. “It almost felt like I came out of my skates a little bit. Then I saw that the play was coming back up, so I had to jump headfirst into the bench pretty quick. It looked worse than it actually was.”

That’s good news for the Wild because they don’t want to be without Foligno moving forward.

“If we’re going to go far in the playoffs, or even get to the playoffs, we need a healthy team,” winger Mats Zuccarello said. “And he’s a big part of the team. It’s good to see him out there.”

Power surge

After struggling for most of the season, the Wild power play is getting hot at the right time. They have been steadily improving over the past couple of weeks and finished a perfect 3 for 3 on Wednesday.

“You have to believe that it’s going to turn around and it’s going to have success,” Evason said. “We’ve done a great job of that game to game. It wasn’t a surprise that it’s got better. We’ve talked about catching a break here or there. We were doing a lot of good things. That attitude has helped in that perseverance, for sure.”

Veteran presence

After struggling for most of the season, the Wild power play is getting hot at the right time. They have been steadily improving over the past couple of weeks and finished a perfect 3 for 3 on Wednesday.

“You have to believe that it’s going to turn around and it’s going to have success,” Evason said. “We’ve done a great job of that game to game. It wasn’t a surprise that it’s got better. We’ve talked about catching a break here or there. We were doing a lot of good things. That attitude has helped in that perseverance, for sure.”