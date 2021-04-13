BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State senior Zach Driscoll has been named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Month for March/April, the league announced Tuesday.

The netminder helped guide the Beavers to a 6-3-0 record in March as they earned their first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 years and advanced to the East Regional final.

Driscoll led all WCHA goalies in games played (nine), wins (six), and minutes played (534:27) over the season’s final month. He also led the league with 231 saves for the month and his 1.91 goals against average and .926 save percentage ranked second and third, respectively.

The Apple Valley native finished the season 15-10-3 in net with a 2.32 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 28 games. His 767 saves led the nation in 2020-21.

The WCHA monthly award is the first of Driscoll’s career. He has earned four WCHA Goaltender of the Week awards this season and 10 for his BSU career.

Driscoll recently announced he will transfer to North Dakota to play his fifth and final season of eligibility in 2021-22.

Alongside Driscoll, Lake Superior State’s Ashton Calder was named WCHA Forward of the Month, Northern Michigan’s Michael Van Unen was tabbed Defensive Player of the Month and Minnesota State’s Jake Livingstone was selected WCHA Rookie of the Month.