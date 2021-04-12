It's been two days since the St. Cloud State men's hockey team played in the NCAA Division I championship in Pittsburgh. Huskies coach Brett Larson joins The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers to talk about the experiences for his team on and off the rink during the Frozen Four and gives a peek into what the offseason looks like for his team.

