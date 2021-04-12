Wild prospect Nick Swaney signed an entry-level contract on Sunday that will kick in next season. This announcement comes a few days after Swaney’s senior season at Minnesota Duluth ended with a loss to eventual national champion Massachusetts in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament.

Originally drafted by the Wild in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. the 23-year-old Swaney will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. Unlike fellow prospect Matt Boldy, whose entry-level contract kicked in immediately last week, Swaney will be competing on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season.

Nonetheless, the experience in the minor leagues should help Swaney adjust to the professional ranks. He scored 13 goals and tallied 15 assists in 28 games for the Bulldogs this past season.

A two-time national champion with Minnesota Duluth, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound winger finished his career with 46 goals and 55 assists in 134 games. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season and helped lead the Bulldogs to their third straight Frozen Four.

Before arriving at Minnesota Duluth, Swaney starred for Lakeville South High School.

Consistency is key

In a span of 48 hours last week, the Wild earned an impressive 8-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, then followed it up with an embarrassing 9-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

That inconsistency is something the Wild need to work on in the coming weeks with the playoff picture starting to come into focus. Not that Wild coach Dean Evason seems too concerned.

“We know who we are,” Evason said. “We forget sometimes, and we need to have an adjustment.”

That’s exactly what the Wild got on Saturday night in a rematch against the Blues. They put forth a solid effort for 60 minutes before suffering a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss. Despite the final score, the Wild got back on track, which is the most important thing.

“We chatted about it and got back to who we are,” Evason said. “We are glad they responded the right way.”

No trades yet

With the trade deadline looming on Monday, the Wild still haven’t made any moves. They reportedly kicked the tires with the Columbus Blue Jackets about veteran winger Nick Foligno.

That did not come to fruition, and the Blue Jackets ultimately flipped Foligno to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in exchange for a haul of draft picks.

It’s unclear if Wild general manager Bill Guerin has anything cooking at the moment. That said, Guerin has gone on record about not wanting to overpay for a rental player.