PITTSBURGH -- Two teams. Zero NCAA titles. That will change Saturday night when St. Cloud State faces Massachusetts for the men's hockey title.

Going mobile or watching the game on ESPN? Get additional insights from Huskies beat writer Mick Hatten and The Rink Live team during the game.

Follow our blog on The Rink Live.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. Central. The live blog begins around 5:30 p.m.