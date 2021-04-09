PITTSBURGH -- Nolan Walker has surely tipped hundreds of shots in the course of his hockey career. But none of those re-directs was bigger than the one in the final minute of Thursday's NCAA Frozen Four semifinal game.

Walker, a junior center from Anchorage who plays on the Huskies' top line, re-directed a shot by Seamus Donohue that sailed over the left shoulder of Dryden McKay with 53.2 seconds on the clock in the third period. That goal snapped a 4-all tie and sent the St. Cloud State Huskies to the national title game for the first time in the program's history.

It was a stunning comeback for the Huskies (20-10-0) who led 3-1 in the second period, then trailed Minnesota State with less than 10 minutes to play in the third. David Hrenak had 25 saves for the Huskies, who got the first career goal from Joe Molenaar with 9:46 to play in the final period to tie the game.

The Mavericks, who finish the season 22-5-1, did not look like first-timers despite playing in the initial Frozen Four game in program history. Trailing by two at the halfway mark, they flipped the momentum switch and got goals from Walker Duehr and Nathan Smith -- his second of the game -- to knot things at 3-3 after 40 minutes. They took a 4-3 lead when Dallas Gerads scored early in the third, only to see the Huskies' dramatic rally.

McKay finished with 17 saves for the Mavericks. It was likely the last game in the 70-year history of the WCHA, with the Mavericks leaving that conference and moving to the new CCHA next season.

The Huskies will play the winner of UMass and Minnesota Duluth.