Broadcaster John Buccigross has been the play-by-play voice of ESPN's Frozen Four coverage for several seasons. The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers discuss this year's Frozen Four, which is a return to his hometown of Pittsburgh. They also discuss where Buccigross' love of hockey comes from, the return of the NHL to his network, this year's Hobey Baker Award, what a Pittsburgh accent is and more in this episode.
RELATED STORIES:
After seeing 3 teams lose NCAA tournament appearances because of COVID-19, Frozen Four teams are trying to be vigilant
2021 NCAA Frozen Four: At least for this season, Bulldogs find two No. 1 goalies are better than one
Huskies Hockey Insider podcast: Nick Oliver shares 2013 Frozen Four memories, looks ahead to next week's Frozen Four
SCSU notebook: Season is over for Easton Brodzinski; Brett Larson shares philosophy from Frozen Four experiences
'This is everything for their program,' The Rink Live's Jess Myers says about Minnesota State advancing to Frozen Four on MPR program.
The Rink Live podcast talks Frozen Four with Matt Wellens, Jason Feldman, Dave Starman and Mick Hatten