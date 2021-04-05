Broadcaster John Buccigross has been the play-by-play voice of ESPN's Frozen Four coverage for several seasons. The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers discuss this year's Frozen Four, which is a return to his hometown of Pittsburgh. They also discuss where Buccigross' love of hockey comes from, the return of the NHL to his network, this year's Hobey Baker Award, what a Pittsburgh accent is and more in this episode.

