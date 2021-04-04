Driscoll finished this past season with a 15-10-3 record, a .922 save percentage and 2.32 goals against average on his way to earning All-WCHA Third Team honors.

Earlier this week, BSU announced seniors Brad Johnson and Ethan Somoza would return for a fifth season in 2021-22. The NCAA has granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying and shortening the 2020-21 season.

The extra year of eligibility has set off a flurry of activity in the transfer portal as players look for potential new homes.

A total of 126 Division-I players entered the transfer portal from March 1 to April 1, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

As a junior in 2019-20, Driscoll was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top collegiate goaltender. The Apple Valley native posted career numbers that season, going 21-8-4 with a .937 save percentage and 1.63 GAA while garnering All-WCHA Second Team honors.

Driscoll arrived at BSU as a transfer in 2018-19 after playing in 14 games for St. Cloud State during the 2016-17 season. He spent 2017-18 with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers and was named to the All-USHL Second Team.

For his collegiate career, Driscoll is 52-35-12 with a .920 save percentage and 2.19 GAA. Additionally, he has posted 10 shutouts in 102 games played.

Driscoll started in all but one game for the Beavers in 2020-21, helping guide the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009-10. Sophomore Michael Carr made one start in net and appeared in one other game, while freshman Gavin Enright saw five minutes of action. Bemidji State has a commitment from netminder Mattias Sholl, who played for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms this past season.

Driscoll graduated from BSU in spring 2020 and has been pursuing his MBA during 2020-21.

The Beavers finished 16-10-3 in 2020-21 and knocked off Wisconsin in the NCAA East Regional semifinals before falling to Massachusetts in the regional final.