ST. PAUL -- Hours after a judge rejected a temporary restraining order request from nine Hill-Murray seniors, the Minnesota State High School League officially moved on without the defending Class 2A champion.

“The Minnesota State High School League has been notified by Hill-Murray High School that they will not be participating in tomorrow’s quarterfinal game of the 2021 Class AA Boys State Hockey Tournament,” the MSHSL said in a press release Tuesday evening, March 30.

The Pioneers (18-2) were scheduled to play Wayzata (13-5-2) at 11 a.m. today, March 31, at Xcel Energy Center. Wayzata automatically advances to the semifinals April 2 at the X.

“These situations are difficult for everyone involved and when the experience impacted is in our State Hockey Tournament, it is magnified even more,” MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said in a statement. “We would love to have a full tournament bracket for this iconic event, and these interruptions are frustrating and incredibly unfortunate.”

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, nine senior hockey players from the Maplewood school filed a lawsuit in Washington County court seeking a temporary restraining order against the MSHSL, which had ruled Pioneers players ineligible for the tournament because of close contact with an opposing player that had tested positive for COVID-19.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Washington County Judge Juanita C. Freeman declined to issue a temporary restraining order, said Beau D. McGraw, attorney for the Hill-Murray players.

The Pioneers’ season was over.

“This (end of the season) is like you don’t know if you won, you don’t know if you lost. You feel like it’s just a kick in the gut,” Hill-Murray coach Bill Lechner said. “You weren’t able to prove the quality of season you had. It’s just weird.”

The Pioneers beat White Bear Lake, 5-0, in the 4AA section final on March 24. Under state guidelines, players with close contact to a player who had tested positive must quarantine at least seven days “with a PCR-negative test.”

Under MSHSL COVID-19 guidelines, the Pioneers cannot be cleared to play until Thursday at the earliest, a full week after “close contact” with a team that has registered positive tests. According to the lawsuit, Wayzata has agreed to play the quarterfinal game on Thursday, if necessary.

In a letter sent to the hockey community, Hill-Murray President Jim Hansen and athletics and Activities Director John Pohl said the school met with Minnesota Health Department officials “multiple times” over the past 48 hours in an effort to understand the applicable guidelines. “Based on all the information,” they wrote, “we do not believe any Hill-Murray player had a close contact with the player in question.”

Class 1A Hermantown played Tuesday night under circumstances similar to Hill-Murray’s, sending a mostly junior varsity squad against Dodge County because those players weren’t exposed to close contact with a player from Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl who tested positive for COVID-19 after their section final.

Dodge County won, 7-3.

Earlier this month, a Mankato West student was pulled at the last minute from the Class 1A, Section 1 boys swim meet because of contact tracing and missed the state meet — his relay team advanced with an alternate — during his 14-day quarantine period.

The Lakeville North girls basketball team was unable to compete in the Class 4A, Section 3 final against Rosemount last week after one of the Panthers’ previous opponents logged a positive COVID-19 test and Lakeville North’s players were deemed to have been in close contact.

The lawsuit included affidavits from NHL scout Fred Bandel and former North Stars player Neal Broten.

Bandel, who according to his statement has worked for the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, said the state tournament is “an extremely important evaluation” period for players.

Broten, who played 16 years in the NHL and was a member of the gold medal-winning Miracle on Ice team at the 1980 Olympic Games, testified that playing in the Minnesota state tournament is the fondest memory of his career, and that barring the Pioneers from playing Wednesday would be “unjust.”

“I can’t think of a worse way for some of them to end their hockey careers,” Broten said in his affidavit.



