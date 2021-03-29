The 2021 Frozen Four field is set with Minnesota Duluth playing Massachusetts and St. Cloud State playing Minnesota State University-Mankato in the semifinals on April 8 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. April 10 (ESPN2). Minnesota Duluth beat reporter Matt Wellens, MSU-Mankato beat reporter Jason Feldman, ESPN and CBS Sports color commentator Dave Starman and St. Cloud State beat reporter Mick Hatten talk about the teams and how they got to the Frozen Four and some things to watch for.
