The fourth-seeded Beavers fell 4-0 to second-seeded Massachusetts in the NCAA men’s hockey East Regional final Saturday at Bridgeport, Conn.

Carson Gicewicz’s natural hat trick propelled the Minutemen (18-5-4) to the Frozen Four for the second tournament in a row.

Goalie Filip Lindberg posted a 18-save shutout for UMass.

Gicewicz struck twice in the final 5:36 of the first period to send UMass to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

The game was still scoreless when the Beavers had a 5-on-3 power play for 50 seconds late in the opening frame.

The Minutemen survived the 5-on-3 penalty kill without conceding a shot, and converted at the other end moments later.

Ten seconds remained on the second penalty when Oliver Chau hit Gicewicz on a give-and-go for the shorthanded goal. Gicewicz beat his defender to a loose puck entering the zone to create a 2-on-1 rush. His goal handed UMass a 1-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first.

A deflection up front gave Gicewicz his second goal, and the Minutemen a 2-0 lead with 51 seconds to go in the frame. Matthew Kessel fired the initial shot from the blue line to earn the assist.

Gicewicz, a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence, completed the natural hat trick 6:34 into the second period. The senior stuffed a puck past goalie Zach Driscoll from the goalmouth for the 3-0 lead.

Driscoll was pulled for the extra attacker with 3:33 remaining. Oliver Chau scored on the empty net with 3:04 to play.

Driscoll finished with 24 saves.

The Beavers entered the game in search of their second NCAA Division I Frozen Four appearance in program history, and their first since 2009. Saturday marked the second time in school history BSU had advanced to a regional final.

Bemidji State ended its season with a 16-10-3 record.