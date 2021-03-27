No. 4 seed Bemidji State will meet No. 2 seed Massachusetts in the NCAA East Regional final at 4 p.m. central time on Saturday, March 27, at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. The winner advances to the Frozen Four.

The Beavers (16-9-3) are seeking their second NCAA Division I Frozen Four appearance in program history, and their first since 2009. The Minutemen (17-5-4) are in search of their second consecutive Frozen Four berth. UMass lost to Minnesota Duluth in the 2019 national title game.

The programs have met only twice before. BSU won 4-2 on Dec. 28, 2008, and the Minutemen nabbed a 4-3 win on Dec. 30, 2013. Both meetings occurred at Dartmouth's Ledyard Bank Classic in Hanover, N.H.

Hockey East postseason champion UMass is ranked No. 5 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and No. 6 in the USCHO.com poll. Bemidji State is No. 14 in the USCHO.com poll and No. 15 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

Bemidji State advanced out of the East Regional semifinals Friday with a 6-3 win over No. 1 seed Wisconsin. UMass defeated WCHA postseason champion and No. 3 seed Lake Superior State 5-1 Friday.

Follow Saturday's game here: