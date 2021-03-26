Listen to the Minnesota Wild talk about their current three-game winning streak and it is clear this team is different.

In the past, this type of stretch would have been cause for some kind of celebration for the Wild, anecdotal proof that things were trending in the right direction.

That isn’t the case this season because this seems seems more concerned with the process.

They understand that even though they swept two games from the Arizona Coyotes earlier this week, and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, they lacked energy in all three games. That less-than-perfect effort won’t get it done against a legitimate Stanley Cup contender like, say, the Colorado Avalanche.

Which is why the Wild (21-10-1, 43 points) are looking forward to a rare three-day break over the weekend. While they won’t make excuses for their uninspired play this week, the recent stretch of 10 games in 18 days has clearly taken its toll.

“It’s been a lot of games,” winger Kevin Fiala said. “It’s a tough schedule, so it’s going to be nice to have some days off, for sure.”

As much as coach Dean Evason has tried to manage the physical workload this season — he rarely has the Wild take the ice for practice — he understands there’s also a mental aspect to fatigue.

With the way this season’s condensed 56-game schedule has shaken out, the Wild have played almost every other night for the past couple of months. Most players would agree that the grind wears on the mind more than the body.

What’s the best way to combat that moving forward?

“Just get the heck away from the rink and come back fresh and ready to go,” Evason said. “We’ve been battling here for a while. Our group has been competing their butts off. We just haven’t had the energy or the game that we had a month ago.”

The good news for the Wild is they have been able to find ways to win games regardless. Whether it’s grinding out a couple of ugly wins like they did against the Coyotes, or stealing a win thanks to impeccable goaltending like they did against the Blues, the results have remained fairly consistent.

That has put the Wild in good position moving forward. Though they will sit idle over the weekend — they don’t play again until Monday against the Sharks in San Jose — they have built themselves a nice cushion in the West division standings. They are third place and currently 10 points clear of the next closest team in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.

That’s something the Wild can feel good about during the three-day break.

“We didn’t have our three best games here at home and we still found a way to win all three games,” goaltender Cam Talbot said. “We know six points is huge in the standings right now.”

Just as huge will be the time off.

“It’ll be nice to just kind of unwind and not have to think about coming in for a couple of days,” center Ryan Hartman said. “Just be able to take our mind off it a little bit.”

In a perfect world, that will help the Wild come back recharged and ready to take on the final 24 games of the regular season.

“We hope to have a lot more energy,” Evason said. “It’s a real good time of the year to take a couple of days off.”