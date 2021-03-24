Just when Zach Parise was starting to find his groove, it looks like the Minnesota Wild’s 36-year-old winger could be out for the foreseeable future. He was added to the COVID list shortly before Wednesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks and replaced in the lineup by veteran winger Joseph Cramarossa.

It’s unclear if Parise has actually tested positive for the coronavirus. There are various reasons a player can be placed on the COVID list, though most of the time it comes as a result of a player returning a positive test.

This news about Parise comes a month and a half after the Wild had to pause team activities for 10 days due to a COVID outbreak. In that span, the Wild placed 15 players on the COVID list and had to postpone a half-dozen games.

There already was some concern leading up to Wednesday’s game after the Ducks added Danton Heinen, Ben Hutton, Jacob Larsson and Anthony Stolarz to their COVID list. Those players remain quarantined in the team hotel in downtown St. Paul.

Asked if he was ever concerned about the status of Wednesday’s game, Wild coach Dean Evason said, “We just go about our business and get told what happens.”

On game days, players take a rapid test in addition to the PCR test they take daily They also have to maintain social distancing and must wear masks in the locker room.

“We have not heard one whine or one complaint,” Evason said. “We just go about our business. It’s the new normal. The world has that new normal. Our group has done a real good job of just rolling with that and accepting things, and when we get told what to do, we go about our business.

“We talk a lot. It doesn’t matter what happens in the morning. It doesn’t matter what happens with testing. It matters what happens when the puck drops, and our guys have done a real good job of that.”

Briefly

It sounds as if there is a chance Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) could return for Thursday’s home game against the St. Louis Blues. He got hurt in a March 18 game against the Colorado Avalanche after losing an edge and crashing into the boards.

Meanwhile, the Wild still will be without Marcus Foligno (lower-body injury) for the foreseeable future. He hasn’t played since taking a shot off his foot during a March 12 game against the Arizona Coyotes.