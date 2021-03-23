Minnesota Wild veteran Zach Parise was the best player on the ice in Monday’s rock fight against the Anaheim Ducks.

While everyone struggled to gain traction throughout the game, the 36-year-old Parise brought the energy necessary until the rest of his teammates got up to speed. The Wild’s oldest player was active in the offensive zone, fast through the neutral zone and gritty in the defensive zone.

If Parise hadn’t been on top of his game, the Wild probably would not have walked away with their ugly 2-1 win. Parise’s performance was the most encouraging thing to come out of an otherwise forgettable game.

Is it a sign of things to come? That remains to be seen.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been playing that way for the last little bit,” Parise said. “Though I haven’t been able to find the way onto the scoresheet, I like the way that it’s going.”

It’s been tough sledding for Parise so far this season. Not only has he seen role steadily decrease with the next generation of talent rounding into form, he was a healthy scratch for the first time in his Wild career last month. And he wasn’t shy about voicing his displeasure with that decision.

For the most part, though, Parise has tried his best to internalize his frustrations this season, remaining a good soldier in the locker room, and opting for the politically correct answer whenever asked about things such as playing time.

“He’s done all the right things,” coach Dean Evason said. “His attitude has been fantastic. His legs are getting better and better. I think sometimes when things aren’t going exactly how we want them to go, sometimes we get stalled out a little bit mentally. That doesn’t allow us to play that free game. I think he’s done a real good job forgetting about all the outside distractions and just going out there and playing when the puck is dropped.”

As much as Parise deserves credit for his performance in Monday’s win — he drew a couple of penalties by himself — it helped to be playing alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Jordan Greenway. That trio played very well together, so it might behoove the Wild to keep them together for the foreseeable future.

“I thought our line played great,” Parise said. “We created some turnovers on the forecheck and were able to get offensive zone time from that. We were shooting and crashing the net. Those guys are pretty big guys, so they’re tough to knock off the puck. It felt like every time we were out there, we were in the offensive zone. That was a good thing.”

It’s also a good thing that Parise is starting to look like himself again on the ice. If the Wild have any shot of making a playoff run, they need him at the top of his game.

“Trying to do the best I can out there,” he said. “I feel like it’s going the right direction.”