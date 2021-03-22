On Sunday, the six men's hockey teams that have beat reporters for The Rink Live were all given bids to the 16-team NCAA Division I tournament field. With that in mind, we got all six reporters together to talk about the teams they cover and the regionals that the teams will be playing in.
Brad Schlossman (North Dakota), Matt Wellens (Minnesota Duluth), Austin Monteith (Bemidji State), Jason Feldman (Minnesota State University-Mankato), Jess Myers (Minnesota) and Mick Hatten break down the tournament and what we may see this weekend. And, during the recording of the broadcast, we also share some breaking news in this big dance version of The Rink Live podcast.
2021 NCAA men's hockey tournament
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Fargo, N.D. (Friday, March 26-Saturday, March 27)
1. North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. 4. American International (15-3-0), 8:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN3)
2. Michigan (15-10-1) vs. 3. Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2), 3 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
Saturday's championship, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
EAST REGIONAL
Bridgeport, Conn. (Friday, March26-Saturday, March 27)
1. Wisconsin (20-9-1) vs. 4. Bemidji State (15-9-3), noon Friday (ESPN2)
2. UMass (16-5-4) vs. 3. Lake Superior State (19-6-3), 5:30 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
Saturday's championship, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Albany, N.Y. (Saturday, March 27-Sunday, March 28)
1. Boston College (17-5-1) vs. 4. Notre Dame (14-13-2), noon Saturday (ESPNEWS)
2. St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. 3. Boston University (10-4-1), 5:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPNEWS)
Sunday's championship, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
WEST REGIONAL
Loveland, Colo. (Saturday, March 27-Sunday, March 28)
1. Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. 4. Nebraska Omaha (14-10-1), 9 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU)
2. MSU-Mankato (20-4-1) vs. 3. Quinnipiac (17-7-4), 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN3)
Sunday's championship, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)