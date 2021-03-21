The Beavers were selected to the 16-team field for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.

BSU earned the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed Wisconsin in the East Regional semifinals at Bridgeport, Conn. Puck drop is scheduled for noon central time on Friday, March 26. Fans will not be allowed at the East Regional due to local pandemic restrictions. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The selection snapped an 11-year drought since the program’s last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2009-10. Bemidji State is set to make its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the program’s Division I era.

The Beavers (15-9-3, 8-5-3 WCHA) are ranked No. 12 and No. 13 in the latest USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and USCHO national polls, respectively.

The Badgers (20-9-1, 7-6-1 Big Ten) enter the game as the fourth overall seed in the tournament, behind fellow No. 1 seeds North Dakota, Boston College and Minnesota. UW is ranked No. 5 in both national polls.

The other East Regional semifinal features No. 2 seed Massachusetts and No. 3 seed Lake Superior State, a game that is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. central time Friday. LSSU defeated BSU in the WCHA semifinals last Friday en route to the WCHA Tournament title.

The semifinal winners will meet in the East Regional final on Saturday, March 27. The regional champion will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on April 8 and 10.

BSU previously appeared in the NCAA Division I tournament in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010, advancing all the way to the Frozen Four in ‘09. The team earned an at-large bid for the second time in its D-I era on Sunday, having also secured an at-large bid in 2010.

This year will mark the program’s 18th NCAA Tournament appearance overall, including 13 appearances at the Division II and Division III levels between 1983 and 1998, a span that featured six national titles.

